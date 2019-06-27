Fawn found in Invermere, B.C. (BC COS photo)

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

A fawn has been reunited with its mother after a man was spotted carrying the baby deer in an Kootenay liquor store.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said Thursday that officer Greg Kruger recently received reports of the man walking through a liquor store in Invermere and was able to identify him through security camera footage.

The man and fawn were found at a home within the city. It’s unclear why the man had the deer in the first place.

Kruger was able to drive the fawn back to where the man reportedly found it and use an electronic call that mimics fawn vocalization to call for its mother.

“Almost immediately, a mature white-tailed doe ran to the location and was reunited with the fawn,” the conservation service said.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of live wildlife.

BC COS encourages anyone who finds what appears to be wildlife left on its own, to leave it and contact them through the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP call for info after 9 guns stolen from Metchosin home
Next story
Saanich councillor calls for regional ban of Styrofoam cups and containers

Just Posted

Province announces $80 million upgrades to Vic High

Funding will cover seismic upgrades and a school expansion beginning August 2020

RCMP call for info after 9 guns stolen from Metchosin home

West Shore RCMP asks anyone with information after eight long guns and one hand gun were stolen from a gun safe

Climate change activists hosting ‘die-in’ in downtown Victoria

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island hopes to draw attention to wildfire smoke season

Online ad lists Victoria City Hall for sale for $500B

The poster, who leaves no contact information, claims to be the province of B.C.

Greater Victoria brewery faces negotiation struggles in CRD land purchase

Driftwood Brewery hopes to buy its space from the CRD to expand its business

VIDEO: Cannabis edibles may drive up life insurance premiums

Edibles are set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17, with sales expected 60 days later

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Rescue teams searching for woman on Mount Heather near Lake Cowichan

Woman, 55, was hiking with friends on June 26

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

Most Read