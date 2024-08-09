Fears of another landslide prompt bridge closure in Chilcotin

New cracks were discovered in the banks above the river

Experts predict more landslides in the coming days in the Farwell Canyon area. (TNG Government photo)

1 / 1 Experts predict more landslides in the coming days in the Farwell Canyon area. (TNG Government photo) Advertisement

Farwell Canyon bridge in the Chilcotin is closed due to public safety concerns after new cracks were discovered in the banks above the Chilcotin River this week.

The area is still recovering after a massive landslide blocked the Chilcotin River upstream of Farwell Canyon for more than five days beginning overnight between July 30-31 before letting loose.

"It's not over," said Tsilhqot'in National Government (TNG) chair and Tl'etinqox-t'in chief Joe Alphonse. "We may have another slide in the next few days."

Alphonse noted the bridge will be closed until further notice.