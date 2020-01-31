Const. Nancy Saggar with the West Shore RCMP wraps up a coffee date with residents of Alexander Mackie Lodge. (West Shore RCMP/Twitter)

Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day, 100th anniversary of service to Canadians

Greater Victoria is served by West Shore RCMP and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP

The first day of February has been declared as RCMP Appreciation Day in British Columbia, which also falls on the 100th anniversary of service to Canadian communities.

In June, North Okanagan-Shuswap Member of Parliament, Mel Arnold introduced a bill to establish Feb. 1 as a national day to recognize, honour and appreciate Canada’s police force and the service they’ve provided since it was established in 1920.

“As the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadians prepare to celebrate the RCMP’s Centennial Anniversary on Feb. 1, 2020, I believe it is necessary and fitting for Feb. 1 to be recognized as Royal Canadian Mounted Police Day,” he put forward in a letter in late July.

Greater Victoria is served by two branches of the RCMP located on the West Shore and in Sidney/North Saanich. The B.C. Legion is offering a free one-year membership to any first-time, serving and retired RCMP.

— With files from Caitlin Clow


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
The West Shore RCMP Community Policing Section joined parents from View Royal Elemntary School in a neighbourhood walk to help understand parent’s concerns in the community. (West Shore RCMP/Twitter)

