Feb. 1: Mount Washington closed for second straight day due to warm weather

For the second straight day, Mount Washington Alpine Resort is closed, due to unusually warm weather.

The resort, which closed on Jan. 31 due to a dwindling snowbase and heavy rains, made the decision to remain closed on Feb. 1 by the afternoon of Jan. 31.

“The resort and all activities will remain closed today, Thursday, Feb. 1,” reads a statement on the resort’s website. “This morning, our fleet of snowcats will start to repair as much terrain as possible, with the tentative goal of reopening on Friday, Feb. 2.”

The weather has also taken its toll on the road leading up to the resort.

“The weather has also damaged areas of the road, and travel to the mountain will be affected if you are visiting, with single-lane traffic alternating in certain areas; please be cautious on your drive,” reads the statement. “Thanks for sticking out these challenging times with us, folks. Let’s hope for a better second half of the 2023/24 winter season together! It can only go up from here.”

The Eagle View Bistro is open.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

