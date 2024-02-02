Feb. 2: Mt. Washington Alpine Resort partially open with reduced rates

After receiving 10 cm of snow overnight, Mount Washington Alpine Resort is partially open for skiing and snowboarding, with reduced rates.

As posted on the Mount Washington website, “The Whiskey Jack Chair and Carpets are planned to operate, as well as some trails for snowshoeing from Raven Lodge.”

Ticket pricing is reduced to $69 for adults, $59 for youth, seniors, and $39 for children and available at the ticket windows only.

The Tube Park and night skiing are not available Friday, but staff is hopeful both will be available by Saturday.

The Avalanche Awareness Day event has been cancelled.

Check the website for updated Alpine and Nordic grooming reports, which will provide details about open terrain.

All the food and beverage outlets, retail and guest services stations have resumed normal operations and all entertainment events will go ahead as planned.

Staff and management is asking the public to please stay on the groomed runs to avoid off-piste hazards.