Federal Election 2019: Advanced voting starts Friday

What you need to know to cast your ballot

Voters who want to get ahead of the crowd can head to advanced polls starting Friday.

Voter information cards sent by mail will provide the location of assigned polling stations in your community, as well as the hours the station is open. Voters wishing to take advantage of the advanced polls must cast their ballot at the voting station on their card.

Advanced voting takes place from Oct. 11 to 14.

If you did not receive a voter information card in the mail, you can find your assigned polling station online at elections.ca by using your postal code.

Election workers at voting sites will require proof of identity and will add, update or confirm your information. You can find a full list of accepted identification on the same website.

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and be at least 18 years old. Voters must also prove their identity and address in order to cast their ballot. Electors can ensure they are registered to vote using Elections Canada online or by visiting an Elections Canada office.

Elections Canada’s Voter Information Service provides information on electoral districts, candidates and polling places. On official election day (Oct. 21), B.C. polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.