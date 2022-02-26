Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal government posts $70.1B deficit for April-to-December period

Public debt charges rose to $18.7 billion

The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $70.1 billion for the April-to-December period of its 2021-22 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $248.2 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, were $322.0 billion for the nine-month period, down from $428.9 billion a year earlier.

Public debt charges rose to $18.7 billion compared with $15.4 billion a year earlier.

Revenue for the period increased to $278.3 billion, up from $207.7 billion in the 2020-21 period.

Net actuarial losses for the period totalled $7.7 billion, down from $11.5 billion.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Rare footage shows sea pig swimming in depths off Vancouver Island
Next story
Group involved in Ottawa protest forges ahead with Emergencies Act injunction hearing

Just Posted

A sea pig swimming in the Cascadia Basin depths off Vancouver Island in summer 2021. (Photo courtesy of Ocean Networks Canada)
Rare footage shows sea pig swimming in depths off Vancouver Island

Ry Moran, a University of Victoria associate librarian of reconciliation, was one of the researchers involved in developing the Canadian Reconciliation Barometer’s first report. (Photo courtesy of Nardella Photography/University of Victoria)
Report finds gaps in understanding of impacts of Canadian residential schools

Saanich auto racer Bill Okell (car 7) leads a line of cars through a downward curve in the Sports Car Club of America racing at Buttonwillow Raceway near Bakersfield, Calif. Okell won both the F Production class sprint race Feb. 19 and the 25-lap race on Feb. 20. (Photo by Cali Photography)
Saanich driver muscles his way to second win of weekend in California

sig
A portion of Charters Road in Sooke closed for three weeks