Federal grant helps Ukrainian arrivals in Thompson Okanagan

Ukrainian Canadian Congress receives undisclosed amount to help newcomers from Ukraine to the region

The amount received hasn't been disclosed but it's big enough to put a large smile on the face of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan (UCC TO).

The local branch has received a Wellness Program grant from the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

Federal funding was provided to assist newcomers arriving to Canada under the CanadaUkraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program (CUAET).

"The Thompson Okanagan Region has welcomed thousands of newcomers who have settled and are working in our communities," said UCC TO president Andrea Malysh of Vernon.

"This Wellness Program is to support mainly women and children who may require trauma counselling. It includes financial assistance for transportation costs to/from appointments, and childcare financial support during counselling sessions."

UCC TO continues to collect donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal which works in Ukraine to provide humanitarian assistance quickly and efficiently to those in need in Ukraine to address any further aggression by Russia.

The war between Russia and Ukraine began with Russia's invasion Feb. 24, 2022.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) is the voice of Canada’s Ukrainian community. The Congress brings together under one umbrella all the national, provincial and local Ukrainian Canadian organizations. Together with its member organizations, the UCC has been leading, coordinating and representing the interests of one of Canada’s largest ethnic communities (1.4 million) since 1940 and has been instrumental in shaping Canada’s social, economic and political landscape.

More information on the UCC TO can be found on Facebook.