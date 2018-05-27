Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Federal party leaders got a few digs in at one another and at themselves at the parliamentary press gallery dinner Saturday night.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs — and Trudeau himself addressed the issue by showing a slideshow of the trip and joking that he never wanted to take another trip again.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh poked fun at the prime minister for his attempt at an Indian bhangra dance while on the trip, then proceeded to lead an instruction of the proper way to perform the dance.

But Trudeau wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of jokes.

Resurrecting his milk-carton joke from last year’s press gallery dinner, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer brought a milk jug onstage with a photo of Singh and the word “missing” on it, referring to criticism Singh has faced for not spending enough time in Ottawa.

Several joking references were also made about Scheer and Singh being lesser known to the public.

Ending his remarks on a serious note, Trudeau thanked the journalists for their work, stressing the importance of an independent news media that holds governments to account.

Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline: Is it worth the risk?

Just Posted

Council scraps other ideas; JSB steel will only be used for art

City staff wanted an open bid to get rid of steel that’s coated in toxic lead paint

Intruder breaks into Langford couple’s home

The intruder was high and thought the house was his

Visiting Vimy Ridge: Saanich teen set for historic summer tour

Mount Douglas student John Evans will tour historic war sites

Greater Victoria youth earn Scouts’ highest honour

21 youth receive Chief Scout’s Award from lieutenant governor

Lessons learned: City reflects on bike lane construction

Councillors and City staff said there are better strategies to apply to new bike lanes

VIDEO: 75th Swiftsure International Yacht Race

‘A happy boat is a fast boat’

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

Police are continuing to investigate

Out of control wildfire prompts restriction around Allie Lake

One of the first large wildfires of the 2018 season is blazing out of control

Performing Arts Provincial Festival comes to UVic

More than 600 performers will take part in festival running May 29 to June 2

Passersby help rescue occupants of home as fire breaks out in Courtenay

Coffee run turns into fire rescue for pair of men

Most Read