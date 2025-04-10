 Skip to content
Federal Liberal, Conservative leader hit campaign trail in southwestern Ontario

Carney will rally in Brampton Thursday, hours after Poilievre had campaigned in that community
Wolf Depner
Wolf Depner
Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre, here pictured on the first day of the 2025 election campaign March 23, 2025, will be campaigning in southwestern Ontario Thursday. (MarkJCarney/X and PierrePoilievre/X)

As the 2025 federal election enters its second half on Day 19, federal Liberal Leader Mark Carney and federal Conservative Leader Poilievre are turning their attention to seat-rich Ontario after stops in western Canada.

Carney, whose party is leading in various polls, is scheduled to speak Thursday morning in Brampton in southwestern Ontario, followed by a rally in Hamilton in the afternoon. Carney had campaigned in Greater Victoria Sunday and Monday, followed by stops in Vancouver, Calgary and Saskatoon. 

Poilievre, meanwhile, beat Carney to Brampton with a rally April 9 and is scheduled to speak April 10 in nearby Woolwich, itself not far from Hamilton, in the evening. Poilievre had campaigned in Sault Ste. Marie following his swing through western Canada. It included stops in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley, northeastern B.C., Metro Vancouver and Edmonton, where Carney had grown up. 

The fact that both Carney and Poilievre will be treading over the same ground in southwestern Ontario, a crucial battleground for both parties, over the next day will likely inspire comparisons between their respective crowd sizes. According to a Conservative social media post, 2,500 people attended Poilievre's rally in Brampton. 

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., a public opinion research firm, said crowd sizes are not representative, calling it a "misguided exercise" to judge the strength of campaigns by crowd sizes. 

"If it helps campaigns galvanize the base and try to sell the idea that they have momentum on their side, I guess that's fine, but it is not something that is representative," he said. 

Federal New Democratic Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, spent Thursday campaigning in Saskatoon. 

More to come..

 

 

