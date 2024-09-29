 Skip to content
Federal Liberals announce strategy to combat hate

$273.6 million has been allocated to the strategy over the next six years
The Canadian Press
Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Liberal government is announcing more details on its existing strategy and funding to fight hate crimes.

Diversity Minister Kamal Khera released the Action Plan on Combatting Hate this past week, which aims to co-ordinate how various departments promote diversity and prevent hate crimes.

The plan details how Ottawa aims to spend $273.6 million for various programs over the course of six years, using money the Liberals announced in this past April’s budget.

Khera says that allocation includes a $65 million top-up to a fund that helps community institutions and religious centres cover the cost of installing cameras or hiring security guards.

Speaking at a mosque in Brampton, Ont., on Sept. 29, she said Ottawa has raised the annual amount of cash institutions can apply for, such as those who feel it’s necessary to get round-the-clock security.

The action plan largely reiterates work that federal departments and agencies are already doing, with the idea of creating consultation panels that can spot gaps or barriers to implementing an existing Anti-Racism Strategy.

