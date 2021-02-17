A northern resident killer whale shows injuries sustained by a collision with a vessel in B.C. waters. The federal government has committed $806,000 in funding for five research projects aimed at mitigating human-caused threats to marine mammals. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)

A northern resident killer whale shows injuries sustained by a collision with a vessel in B.C. waters. The federal government has committed $806,000 in funding for five research projects aimed at mitigating human-caused threats to marine mammals. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)

Federal money channelled into whale protection research

Projects will help mitigate human-caused threats on B.C.’s resident killer whales

Marine mammal researchers will share in $806,000 of federal funding for projects aimed at better understanding the threats of human-caused threats on endangered whale species.

In B.C. southern resident killer whales, whose numbers are down to just 74, are the target species to benefit from the research to address their key hazards, including noise pollution, vessel strikes, and fishing gear entanglement. The results will inform federal protection measures for the endangered animals.

“As we grow Canada’s blue economy, it is imperative that we protect our marine life. Our 2020 measures to protect whales have shown that when we invest in the best data and science, industry and marine life can thrive side by side,” Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Bernadette Jordan said.

READ MORE: Researcher investigates accumulation of microplastics in B.C. whales

The funding will be channelled through two programs under the $1.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan.

Three projects under the Whale Detection and Collision Avoidance Initiative will develop and test technologies capable of detecting the presence of whales in near real-time.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will receive $325,508 over two years to test ship-based infrared camera to detect whale blow holes, while the company eSonar will use $190,300 to develop a pop-up hydrophone system that will raise a communication antenna to the water’s surface upon detecting whale movement, transmitting the information

to alert networks.

The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research was funded $37,500 over two years to collaborate with international partners on North Atlantic right whale vocalizations.

Two additional projects funded under the Marine Environmental Quality Initiative aim to better understand the specific impacts on whales from shipping-related noise. The Inistitut de recherche CHORUS will receive $198,826 over two years to develop algorithms to rapidly process vast amounts of acoustic data to detect and identify whale feeding areas, distribution and sensitivity to shipping noise. The marine Animal Response Society will also receive $54,625 to study stress responses from human-caused noise.

READ MORE: Coast Guard ramps up protections for B.C. whales

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries seeks input on potential changes for Southern Gulf Island schedules
Next story
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Just Posted

Kandace “Kandy” and Donnie Musgrove on their wedding day. (McKenzie Shea Photography)
With days left to live, Greater Victoria woman gets dream wedding

Community vendors pull together to deliver free, last minute wedding

Victoria police seized a spiked baseball bat and two replica firearms from an empty tent in Victoria Feb. 17. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Spiked baseball bat, replica guns seized from empty Victoria tent

VicPD seeking information following seizure

McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Victoria police dig man out of snow-covered tent in Fernwood yard

Man told officers of his arrangement with homeowner to live in the yard

Plans are underway for an immunization site to be set up in Langford at the Eagle Ridge Dry Floor Arena. However, there is no date set for when the site will open, as vaccine supply is limited in Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 immunization site in the works for Langford

No date set for when clinic at Eagle Ridge Community Centre will be implemented

Don Denton/West Shore NEW CUTLINE Langford Coun. Matt Sahlstrom raised objections to a ban on open burning at the Feb. 16 regular meeting of council. (Black Press files) - Matt Sahlstrom on his Colwood property with his two classic cars, a 1984 Fila Thunderbird (left) and a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible. The Fila Thunderbird is one of only 500 made and one of only two sold in BC.
Langford talks open burning and live streaming

Council also considers lowered towers for Goldstream Avenue project

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

MacDowell Rugby Academy founder Robin MacDowell and national men’s rugby sevens player Pat Kay, both graduates of Cowichan Secondary, speak to students on Wednesday, Feb. 17 about the new academy program that will debut this fall. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Vancouver Island high school unveils rugby academy

Athletes from B.C., across Canada and around the world will benefit from world-class coaching

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

A makeshift cold-weather camp that popped over Family Day long weekend in Parksville, located in the back parking lot of St. Anne’s church. (Mandy Moraes photo)
As snow falls on shelter-less B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

‘There’s no doors open and these people are literally freezing’

Most Read