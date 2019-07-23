(The Canadian Press)

Federal money to help veterans find housing, basic services

The 22 projects for 2019-20 were selected from 114 applications from across Canada

A Montreal project to help homeless veterans find a place to live and other necessary services is among 22 initiatives receiving federal money from a fund that supports former military members.

Another project will help map over 900 organizations, including in northern and Indigenous communities, that support veterans across the country.

A total of $3 million from the federal Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, introduced in 2017, is going toward initiatives related to homelessness, employment, female veterans and mental health.

The 22 projects for 2019-20 were selected from 114 applications from across Canada.

Veterans Affairs Canada says bold, innovative ideas backed up by solid research are vital to improving the well-being of veterans and their families.

Matthew Pearce, president of Montreal’s Old Brewery Mission, says federal money for its Sentinels of the Street program, which provides housing and support to homeless veterans, sends a positive message that the government is taking ownership of the problem.

“By supporting community-led initiatives, VAC is demonstrating its intention to collaborate with those on the front-lines working to end veteran homelessness in Canada,” he says.

READ MORE: On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Brexit hard-liner Boris Johnson wins race to become UK’s next prime minister
Next story
Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Just Posted

Victoria post-secondary schools reveal most popular programs

Camosun College, the University of Victoria and Royal Roads University share students’ top picks

Opposition to gravel quarry in Highlands gains traction

Impact on drinking water a major concern

‘Best in the country’: Formerly homeless man praises Victoria’s outreach services

Jay W. was living on the streets of downtown Victoria in 2018

Greater Victoria sees crime severity index rise

Fraud cases rise 31 per cent over previous year

Time-lapse video shows weekend work on McKenzie Interchange project

Construction crews place concrete underpass bridge beams

WATCH: Hot rods flock to Victoria for Northwest Deuce Days

Crowds roll out for four-day festival

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Most Read