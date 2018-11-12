Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh coming to Langford

Rick Stiebel/News staff

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and local MP Alistair MacGregor are serving up an opportunity for the public to weigh in what they would like to see discussed in parliament. MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, and Singh will take part in a private tour of Belmont Secondary and speak to students before hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the school’s Learning Commons. They will address federal government policies and seek input from those in attendance regarding what they should focus on in Parliament. “I look forward to an energetic discussion with Jagmeet about the issues that matter,” MacGregor said. “We’ll be discussing health care, housing, child care and the environment, important topics that Canadians really care about.”

Singh said in a media release that he is excited to hear from the people of Langford to discuss the solutions they urgently need. “We’re determined to make a difference in the lives of Canadians who are facing increases in costs and fewer opportunities.”

