Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh coming to Langford

MP MacGregor hosting open house at Belmont Secondary

Rick Stiebel/News staff

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and local MP Alistair MacGregor are serving up an opportunity for the public to weigh in what they would like to see discussed in parliament. MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, and Singh will take part in a private tour of Belmont Secondary and speak to students before hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the school’s Learning Commons. They will address federal government policies and seek input from those in attendance regarding what they should focus on in Parliament. “I look forward to an energetic discussion with Jagmeet about the issues that matter,” MacGregor said. “We’ll be discussing health care, housing, child care and the environment, important topics that Canadians really care about.”

Singh said in a media release that he is excited to hear from the people of Langford to discuss the solutions they urgently need. “We’re determined to make a difference in the lives of Canadians who are facing increases in costs and fewer opportunities.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
UVic military historian sees paralles between eve of First World War and today

Just Posted

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh coming to Langford

MP MacGregor hosting open house at Belmont Secondary

UVic military historian sees paralles between eve of First World War and today

David Zimmerman says period leading up to centennial has heightened interest

Memories of an uncle and Remembrance Day

Father-figure remembered fondly

Routine Spitfire raids of Europe isn’t something you forget

Peninsula man recalls days of war

One day of remembering not enough for Colwood veteran

Gene Sheplawy served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 30 years

Trudeau warns of dangers of nationalist leaders at historic armistice gathering

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent weeks described himself as a nationalist

Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Greater Victoria

Most ceremonies start at 10:50 on Sunday, Nov. 11

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 9 to 11

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

Vancouver Island mom warns of candy-luring incident

A Courtenay mother is speaking out after a man was reported to… Continue reading

Ticats destroy Lions 48-8 in CFL East Division semifinal

Wally Buono’s last game as B.C. coach ends in disappointment

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

Calgary’s ‘88 legacy is considered among the most successful in Olympic Games history

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

Most Read