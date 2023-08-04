Federal NDP talks health, housing, inflation at caucus meeting in Nanaimo

B.C. caucus members also hold round-table discussion with community members

BY GREG SAKAKI

Federal NDP members of Parliament gathered in Nanaimo last week for a B.C. caucus meeting and discussed some of the issues that are on the minds of constituents.

Five NDP MPs were at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre on Friday, July 28, for the ‘hybrid’ caucus meeting, with some MPs, including party leader Jagmeet Singh, participating virtually.

“We wanted to talk about our priorities as a B.C. caucus of affordability, housing, the climate crisis…” said Lisa Marie Barron, Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP. “These issues, as we know, are very much impacting us right here in the riding.”

The caucus meeting was followed by a round-table with community members, including front-line workers, with discussions focused on health and housing.

Barron said the conversation included discussions of affordable housing, health care including mental health care, and the toxic substance-use crisis. She said some of the responses to these issues aren’t looking at the full picture of a person’s needs – even if someone is provided with a roof over their head, they may lack access to mental health support, for example, or primary health care.

“So it is frustrating that we’re not seeing that wrap-around person-centred approach being taken,” the MP said.

There was lengthy discussion of housing policy, and MPs noted that high costs of housing are particularly challenging for Canadians as increased rent and mortgage payments overlap with other inflating costs.

Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, the NDP’s critic for food price inflation, said statistics show record numbers of Canadian families are accessing food banks.

“Families are making these difficult choices every single week, trying to figure out how they are going to feed their family, not only in the quantity of food, but in the quality of food, because it’s a big difference depending on the price,” he said.

MacGregor said large corporations are gouging people who are struggling to meet their budgets week to week, and said Canadians need policy makers to take a firmer stand in looking into the issue. He suggested more resources and a strengthened mandate for the competition bureau, and also an excess profits tax that disincentivizes corporate gouging.

“We need to take a firm stand against it because if left unchecked, we are going to see more and more families struggling with their housing costs, struggling with the basic needs of their families,” he said.

