Federal offender last seen in Victoria wanted Canada-wide

Police are searching for federal offender Travis Moore who was last seen in downtown Victoria on March 21.

Moore is serving a five-year sentence for several convictions including break and enter, robbery, assault, and assault causing bodily harm. Because he failed to abide by the conditions of his statutory release, he is now wanted Canada-wide.

Moore is described as a 28-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5’7” and weighing 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

