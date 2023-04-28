A few hundred union members with the Public Service Alliance of Canada spent Friday morning (April 28) sharing their messages with drivers trying to access the Aldergrove border crossing. (Patrick Bragg, PSAC BC region/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Federal picketers spend Friday morning at Aldergrove border crossing

An estimated 350 Public Service Alliance of Canada members set up a picket line in the Valley

A few hundred federal government staffers picketed at the Aldergrove border crossing Friday morning for close to four hours.

Thousands of Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members in British Columbia, alone, have been on strike since April 19, fighting for what they say are “fair wages, good working conditions and inclusive workplaces.”

Prior to today, according to the union negotiations between the PSAC and Treasury Board had “ground to a halt,” PSAC claiming the government has dug in on key union issues, including wages and remote work.

However, bargaining talks resumed today with the Treasury Board, and the PSAC has confirmed receipt of a new offer from the employers, but the ongoing job action continues, said Patrick Bragg, the political communications officer for PSAC’s B.C. region.

PSAC went ahead with its job action at the Aldergrove border crossing, the union describing it as an escalation of strike action in the Fraser Valley.

Picketers were on site from 8 to just after 11:30 a.m.

“The event did go ahead as planned,” Bragg noted. “Over 350 PSAC members gathered at a respectful rally and information picket at the Aldergrove border crossing. Union members spoke to the public and commercial traffic about our bargaining issues and response was overwhelmingly positive.”

Updating the bargaining situation, Bragg said PSAC hopes “to continue bargaining this weekend in order to reach a fair deal for our 120,000 federal public service members. Talks are also ongoing for our 35,000 members at Canada Revenue Agency. We’ll be providing no other details at this time.”

Picketing is also ongoing at other federal sites throughout the province – visit workerscantwait.ca for the full list of locations. The sites include the Langley Service Canada Centre in Walnut Grove.

