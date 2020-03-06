B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming (centre left) and federal Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Melanie Joly stand with some French Immersion students from Quadra Elementary School. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Federal, provincial governments announce $2.2M for more French language teachers

A multi-pronged strategy will look at ways to get more French teachers in B.C.

The federal and provincial governments have announced more funding to find French and French immersion teachers in British Columbia.

In an announcement on Wednesday, federal Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, Mélanie Joly, announced a contribution of $2.2 million to the effort, with an additional $300,000 from the province.

“Right now we know there is a shortage of French teachers all across the country, and in particular in B.C., and that’s why we’ve decided to tackle this issue,” Joly said. “We can help recruit French teachers, but also train some of the French teachers right now, and even train some of the teachers that don’t speak fluent French.”

ALSO READ: Record-breaking number of Greater Victoria students enrolled in French immersion programs

The funding to find more teachers will go towards eight strategies: improving the data collection system for French teachers, conducting research on supply and demand factors, improving teaching training programs, accelerating the teacher certification process, supporting new teachers, developing supporting professional networks for French teachers, providing French language training for in-service teachers and expanding teacher training programs.

ALSO READ: SD62 nature kindergarten, French immersion registration starts next week

“French language learning creates lifelong opportunities for students,” said BC Education Minister Rob Fleming. “This joint investment is an important step forward as we work to ensure all students who want and deserve to learn French in B.C. have the opportunity to do so.”

Neither ministry was able to define how many positions this funding might create.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Education funding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toilet paper panic hits Greater Victoria as shoppers prep for threat of COVID-19

Just Posted

A giant falls as Vikes lose Cord Clemens of 80s dynasty

Vikes’ giant Cord Clemens dead at 56

Toilet paper panic hits Greater Victoria as shoppers prep for threat of COVID-19

Save-On-Foods at the Oak Bay/Victoria border sells out of toilet paper, hand sanitizer

Greater Victoria walk-in clinic’s strained amid coronavirus fears

Clinic wait times more than double same time period in 2019

Cruise ship being held in California due to presumptive COVID-19 cases scheduled to be Victoria’s first call

The Grand Princess is scheduled to arrive April 3

VicPD arrests one man after reports of explosion in apartment building

According to VicPD the man’s arrest is not connected to the explosion

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of Miles Meester

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Coronavirus cancels all international school trips for Cowichan students

Frances Kelsey students’ London trip grounded

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

Most Read