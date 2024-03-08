Federal RCMP seize 27 tonnes of contraband cigarettes in B.C.

Police say the investigation has led to dismantling criminal networks

Federal RCMP investigators say that a contraband tobacco investigation has net 27 tonnes of seized contraband cigarettes and a “dismantling” of the criminal network involved in the illicit distribution.

Police will be unveiling the full details of the probe during a news conference out of the BC RCMP headquarters in Surrey on Friday (March 8).

In Canada, it is illegal to sell illicit cigarettes not approved by Health Canada, thus not having the regulated stamps or markings and warning labels. It is also illegal to sell cigarettes without a valid tobacco retail dealer’s permit belonging to the owner of the tobacco product for each location that tobacco products are sold.

In February, B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit announced a similar investigation that led to four suspects being arrested and involved search warrants across Langley, Abbotsford, Surrey and Victoria.

Seizures included: 10 pallets of contraband liquor, 35 pallets of contraband cigarettes – with a retail value of $11 million – cocaine and drug paraphernalia, 32 firearms, a speedboat and eight vehicles.

More to come.