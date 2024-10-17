Federal Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough not seeking re-election

First elected in 2015, Qualtrough is in her third term as Delta's MP

Carla Qualtrough says she will not run for a fourth term as Delta's member of Parliament.

On Thursday afternoon (Ocvt. 17), Qualtrough posted a statement on social media saying she had recently, "with mixed emotions," advised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she would not be running in the next federal election.

"Delta is a wonderful community. Deltans are caring and resilient. Thank you for putting your trust in me and my team. You have invited us into your lives and shared your triumphs and challenges. We have done great things together," her statement read.

"It is time to move on, and I am excited to see what comes next."

Qualtrough said she was grateful to Trudeau for putting his trust in her "from day one."

Qualtrough has served in cabinet since first being elected in 2015, most recently as minister of sport and physical activity, a post she has held since July 26, 2023.

Other positions she has held include minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion (November 2019 to July 2023), minister of accessibility (July 2018 to November 2019), acting president of the treasury board (two weeks in March 2019), minister of public services and procurement (August 2017 to November 2019), and minister of sport and persons with disabilities (November 2015 to August 2017).

"It was a great privilege to have led the work on the disability file, including the Accessible Canada Act and the Canada Disability Benefit," Qualtrough said in her statement.

"I am also honoured to have helped Canada through the pandemic in my time as employment minister. And as sport minister, I am proud to have led work on concussion protocols, increased support for athletes, and started the Future of Sport in Canada Commission to address the safe sport crisis."

Qualtrough said she was also thankful to her family for taking this journey with her.

"For nine years, we have navigated shifting time zones, constant goodbyes, and so much time apart. It has not always been easy, and I have asked a lot of you. Your FaceTime smiles and words of encouragement kept me grounded and reminded me daily of what really matters."

The next federal election is scheduled to take place on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

Earlier this spring, the Conservative Party of Canada announced DPD officer Jessy Sahota as its candidate in Delta. Since then Sahota — occasionally flanked by CPC leader Pierre Poilievre — has been door-knocking in the riding and attending various events as the local face of the party.

To date, no other federal parties have announced candidates in Delta.

