Former B.C. premier Christy Clark speaks to media in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, July 31, 2017. Clark says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau divided Canadians over his handling of the truckers’ convoy, and that the federal Conservatives are running to the extremes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

Federal Tories running to the ‘extremes,’ says former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Clark was speaking to Conservatives at a conference in Edmonton hosted by a group that advocates for the federal Tories

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark is endorsing Jean Charest to be the next leader of the federal Conservatives at a time when she says the party is running to the extremes.

Clark was speaking to Conservatives at a conference in Edmonton hosted by a group that advocates for the federal Tories to veer toward the political centre.

The former Premier, who led the centre-right B.C. Liberal party, made an impassioned speech about the need for political leaders to focus on what Canadians have in common, and not stoke division.

She accused Trudeau of dividing the country by saying the views of the “Freedom Convoy” protesters who blockaded roads and highways last winter to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates were unacceptable.

Clark says politicians who divide create opportunities for others to do the same, and she believes the federal Conservatives are now making a “race for the extremes” with rhetoric that at times is even worse.

Her comments come as party members have less than one month left to cast their ballots to pick the next leader.

The Canadian Press

