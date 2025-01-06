Federal U.S. grant pushes Pacific Northwest high-speed rail proposal forward

$50M for planning, community outreach and more for route that could run from Vancouver to Portland

Planning for an ambitious high-speed rail system in the American Pacific Northwest — with links to B.C. — will continue thanks to nearly $50 million in new U.S. federal funding.

Traveling at up to 250 mph, the Cascadia High-Speed Rail could take passengers from Seattle to Portland or Vancouver in less than an hour.

With the federal funding plus Washington state funding of $5.6 million, the state transportation department has enough to begin the project’s next planning phase. Many of the specifics are still up in the air, said Ron Pate, director of the program. It’s not yet known where stops would be and when construction would begin, but the money will go toward getting definitive answers.

The federal funding comes from the Corridor Identification and Development program in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The first step was to determine how much money the department would need to create a service development plan. This was completed with $500,000 of federal funding after the state failed to secure a $198 million federal grant.

Now, the service development plan can begin to take shape. This plan includes route planning, identifying environmental impacts, creating initial designs and reaching out to tribal governments and the general community.

“To avoid the challenges experienced by other high-speed rail projects across the nation, it is critically important that the initial planning and outreach is done the right way,” members of Washington’s congressional delegation wrote in their funding proposal. “Hamstringing the project with a reduced budget may save money today but could be costly in the long run.”

The proposal stated 4 million new residents are anticipated in the Washington, Oregon and British Columbia region by 2050. A Consumer Affairs report from September found Seattle is the second-most congested city in the United States.

More than 900,000 riders have taken the Amtrak Cascades route in 2024, slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels and a 40% increase from 2023. Amtrak can only run up to 79 mph, and it takes three to four hours to get to Portland or Vancouver.

“The Cascadia corridor is home to 10 million people and growing—bringing high speed rail speed to the region will be transformative, allowing Washingtonians to travel much faster and more easily between Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and communities in between,” Senator Patty Murray stated in the press release.

Will the Cascadia High-Speed Rail be ready soon?

While the award is a boon for the project, it will only cover the planning phase.

“This federal award is an important step forward for the Cascadia High-Speed Rail project and will support critical planning, community engagement, and initial design activities,” Murray stated.

Still, a Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson said the funding will go a long way towards making the project a reality.

“I think it gives it a strong likelihood, as long as the programs continue to be supported, and there’s a lot of support,” WSDOT Cascadia High-Speed Rail and Interstate 5 Program Administrator Ron Pate told McClatchy in a phone call.

What is next for WA’s new train?

According to the press release, the money from the award will be used to determine the best route for the railroad, identify long-term construction projects that it would require and fund community outreach efforts. Officials will now begin working with residents of the region, including tribes, to come up with a plan for the high-speed rail.

While Pate said there isn’t a set timeline for the project as a whole, he estimates that this next step will take four to five years.

What are potential impacts of a new train?

In addition to making travel more convenient, proponents of the project argue that it would increase economic activity and travel across different parts of the Pacific Northwest, while reducing carbon emissions and traffic along I-5.

“Connecting the Cascadia region with modern, efficient transportation will create jobs, boost economic growth, and reduce emissions, all while making travel faster and more convenient,” Congresswoman Suzan DelBene stated in the press release.

A 2019 WSDOT analysis estimated that the rail line would serve between 1.7 and 3.1 million riders a year once it opens, while creating $355 in economic growth for the region in the long run and reducing carbon emissions by six million metric in its first four decades.

—with files from Daniel Schrager, The Bellingham Herald