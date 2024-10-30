 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Feds announce $42M for health tech innovations for B.C. First Nations

First Nations Health Authority to work with small- and medium-sized businesses
Black Press Media Staff
15566097_web1_190214-PNR-FirstNationsHealthcare
Canada and The First Nations Health Authority are being taken to court by the Inter Tribal Health Authority, to challenge a decision to stop their funding as part of a wider decision to terminate their service contracts. Until recently, they acted as Vancouver Island’s health services provider to 29 Nations. (Pexels photo)(Pexels photo)

The First Nations Health Authority is getting funding from the federal government for health-care innovations from small- and medium-sized businesses.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada announced Wednesday (Oct. 30) in Toronto that $42 million would be available to the First Nations Health Authority through the Coordinated Accessible National Health Network. The funding is meant to connect small- and medium-sized businesses in the health-care sector bring their medical innovations to hospitals and other health-care providers in more than 200 Indigenous communities throughout B.C.

Network chair Dr. Dante Morra said the addition of the First Nations Health Authority "is an important step in our commitment to expand our vision and mission across the country and to support Indigenous communities."

The Coordinated Accessible National Health Network will allow health tech entrepreneurs "the tools and connections needed to access the Canadian health care market," a release said. 

"They can test their innovations, connect with the government procurement process, and access opportunities that help them scale and grow."

Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez said this new initiative will help businesses bring their innovative health-care solutions to life, "while also helping patients benefit from their groundbreaking technologies."

The Coordinated Accessible National Health Network launched five years ago. The federal government says it has "successfully connected 74 Canadian businesses working in health technology with different orders of government across the country."

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

B.C. parties seek working arrangements for newly elected legislature
B.C. parties seek working arrangements for newly elected legislature
Island whale watching outfit promotes inclusivity with rainbow registry
Island whale watching outfit promotes inclusivity with rainbow registry
Island officials apologize to K’ómoks First Nation for heritage site damage
Island officials apologize to K’ómoks First Nation for heritage site damage