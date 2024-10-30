Feds announce $42M for health tech innovations for B.C. First Nations

First Nations Health Authority to work with small- and medium-sized businesses

The First Nations Health Authority is getting funding from the federal government for health-care innovations from small- and medium-sized businesses.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada announced Wednesday (Oct. 30) in Toronto that $42 million would be available to the First Nations Health Authority through the Coordinated Accessible National Health Network. The funding is meant to connect small- and medium-sized businesses in the health-care sector bring their medical innovations to hospitals and other health-care providers in more than 200 Indigenous communities throughout B.C.

Network chair Dr. Dante Morra said the addition of the First Nations Health Authority "is an important step in our commitment to expand our vision and mission across the country and to support Indigenous communities."

The Coordinated Accessible National Health Network will allow health tech entrepreneurs "the tools and connections needed to access the Canadian health care market," a release said.

"They can test their innovations, connect with the government procurement process, and access opportunities that help them scale and grow."

Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez said this new initiative will help businesses bring their innovative health-care solutions to life, "while also helping patients benefit from their groundbreaking technologies."

The Coordinated Accessible National Health Network launched five years ago. The federal government says it has "successfully connected 74 Canadian businesses working in health technology with different orders of government across the country."