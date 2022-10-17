Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault is seen during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Guilbeault says there is more work to do with Canadian banks after another round of carbon price rebates went out to Canadians without making it clear what the money is. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Feds ask banks to help make carbon-price rebate deposits more clear

Ottawa is trying to make rebates more visible by sending them directly to people every three months

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says there is more work to do with banks after another round of carbon-price rebates went out to Canadians without making it clear why they were receiving the money.

The rebates go to people in the prairie provinces and Ontario, where the federal consumer carbon price is charged because there is no comparable provincial version.

Ottawa is trying to make the rebates more visible by sending them directly to people every three months rather than incorporating them into annual tax refunds.

But when the first new deposits went out in July, most financial institutions dropped them into accounts with labels like “Canada Fed” or “EFT Credit Canada.”

After getting complaints and a lot of questions from the public, the federal government this time asked banks to specifically label the deposits as “Climate Action Incentive” but not all of them made the change.

Guilbeault says it is “crucially important” that Canadians are clearly informed about the rebates so they fully understand the carbon-pricing system and how it affects them.

RELATED: Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing

carbon taxFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Russian warplane crashes into Russian city, killing 2, igniting apartment blaze
Next story
Robber with toy gun robbed after dropping backpack of cash during B.C. arrest: RCMP

Just Posted

Police are seeking masked suspects in the Sept. 16 Saanich theft from two stores in the 300-block of Marigold Road. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)
Masked bandits not a Halloween prank, warns Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers

Victoria continues to be a pricey rental market when compared to cities nationwide. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria rents up more than six per in September

Camille Wood, Audrey Bruce and Maureen Hodgetts prepare items for the 2017 bazaar at Monterey Recreation Centre. This year’s bazaar is Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bazaar’s return means shopping extravaganza for Oak Bay bargain hunters

West Shore firefighters have a new tool to help support Muscular Dystrophy Canada in the form of a recently retired and repurposed Colwood Fire Rescue truck, which was officially unveiled on Oct. 6. (Courtesy City of Colwood)
Former Colwood fire truck unveiled as muscular dystrophy support