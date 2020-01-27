Medical workers in protective gear talk with a woman suspected of being ill with a coronavirus at a community health station in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. (Chinatopix via AP)

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

The Canadian government has asked its residents to stop all travel to the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

In Monday afternoon update, the government upgraded its travel advisory from “essential travel only” to avoiding all travel to Hubei, the province where Wuhan is located.

Wuhan has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 81 and infected more than 2,700, as of Monday.

The new travel alert was put in place due to tightening restrictions by the Chinese government in Hubei province, according to the Canadian travel advisory, rather than as a result of the coronavirus itself.

Canadian officials said on Monday that one case of the coronavirus in the country is confirmed. The Toronto man, who is in his 50s, had travelled to Wuhan prior to returning to Canada. He is in hospital recovering while his wife, who remains a presumptive case, is in self-isolation at home.

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

READ MORE: Pregnant Langley woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone
Next story
John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Victoria’s Royal BC Museum

Just Posted

City of Victoria drafts revision of plastic bag ban bylaw

The bylaw will need to go to the province for approval

Langford ranks as fastest growing community in B.C.

Westshore community grew by 5.2 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018

Highlands councillor designs ‘carbon budget’ for CRD municipalities

Budget shows how much carbon left for each municipality to use to meet climate goals

VIDEO: James Bay wolf released into wild of western Vancouver Island

Conservation officers confirm wolf is from Discovery Island

Victoria shops avoid plastic bags, despite bylaw being voided

The city is working on getting the bylaw re-established

VIDEO: Driver guilty in Saanich crash that left 11-year-old with catastrophic brain injuries

North Saanich woman convicted on one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

First-place Canucks beat Blues 3-1 for ninth straight home win

Miller nets pair as Vancouver defeats Cup champs

Head-on collision on Vancouver Island results in dead dog, woman in hospital

RCMP say no one else injured in Coombs crash

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Filming for Resident Alien begins in Ladysmith

Aliens and excitement take over the streets of Ladysmith during new TV series

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

Most Read