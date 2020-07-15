The federal government announced Wednesday, July 15, 2020 that it is funding a safe drug supply pilot program for the Cowichan Valley. (THE NEWS/files)

Feds fund safe drug supply pilot program for Cowichan

The opioid overdose crisis continues to be one of the most serious public health crises

A safe drug supply pilot program is coming to the Cowichan Valley, Health Canada announced Wednesday, July 15.

“The opioid overdose crisis continues to be one of the most serious public health crises in Canada’s recent history. Tragically, in many communities, the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening this crisis. The Government of Canada continues to support communities across Canada as they respond to drug overdoses and harms during the pandemic,” said a Health Canada press release.

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, along with the Judy Darcy, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Dr. Richard Stanwick, Chief Medical Health Officer, Island Health, announced approximately $2 million in funding for a pilot project within Island Health. The project will provide pharmaceutical-grade medication as an alternative to the toxic illegal drug supply for people in the Cowichan Valley who have not responded to other forms of treatment for opioid use disorder.

“It has never been more important to provide harm reduction and treatment services to people who use drugs,” said Hajdu. “It is devastating to see that the pandemic has worsened the situation for Canadians struggling with substance use disorders in many parts of country, including Vancouver Island communities in British Columbia. Providing a safer alternative to street drugs will save lives and help people in Cowichan Valley access treatment and other supports.”

This project will allow selected patients at risk of overdose to have access to hydromorphone tablets from a licensed prescriber at the Cowichan Valley Wellness and Recovery Centre. The patients will also receive critical wrap-around services, such as peer support, medical care, mental health support and a personal support plan. This project is a four-year pilot that will provide valuable evidence to support the development of best practices for safer supply programs.

“This medication option will provide a life-saving alternative to the contaminated drug supply that is driving our drug poisoning crisis,” said Stanwick. “The recent increase in overdose deaths in communities within Island Health shows a clear need for better access to a safer drug supply.”

Such a pilot project has been requested by the Cowichan Leadership Group, a group of local politicians, health officials and the RCMP.

opioid crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Product seized from a Victoria cannabis compassion club for a second time
Next story
Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Just Posted

MISSING: Oak Bay police searching for 22-year-old last seen on June 26

Jessica Peeling has brown hair and brown eyes

Product seized from a Victoria cannabis compassion club for a second time

The Cannabis Buyers Club has been operating on Johnson Street since 2001

Construction begins soon on one-lane stretch of Highway 14 near Port Renfrew

Roadway has been narrowed since heavy rainfall caused slope to fail in 2018

Matching donor steps up as Victoria Hospitals Foundation postpones annual gala

Last year the gala raised $1 million for priority leading-edge imaging equipment

Sooke Secret Garden Tour goes virtual

Tour through multiple local gardens from the comfort of your own home

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support decriminalizing simple possession of prohibited drugs?

It is a crisis that shows no signs of abating – a… Continue reading

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

Feds fund safe drug supply pilot program for Cowichan

The opioid overdose crisis continues to be one of the most serious public health crises

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Most Read