The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola

Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is spending about $9 million toward research into treatments for COVID-19 as authorities work to deploy hundreds of thousands of vaccines in coming weeks.

Trudeau says the investment through the National Research Council of Canada will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19 and other viral infections.

He says the funding will go to four Canadian companies working on treatment candidates, including two in Montreal and two in Vancouver.

Trudeau also announced that Canada is set to receive 125,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech per week in January, for a total of 500,000 doses next month.

He says his government has secured agreements for up to 417,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive ahead of schedule, including more than 200,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week.

Pending Health Canada approval, he says 168,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate are scheduled to be shipped by the end of the month.

The Massachusetts-based biotech firm says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without it needing to be frozen at all.

The messenger RNA vaccine from Moderna is on the verge of being authorized for use in Canada and could be approved for use in the United States as early as today.

Until now, it was believed the vaccine had to remain frozen to at least -20 C until shortly before use, but the company says it can now safely transport liquid doses as refrigerated at between 2 C and 8 C.

A Moderna spokeswoman says this makes the logistics easier of getting the vaccine to remote locations.

Moderna was already considered less risky to ship than a similar vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which must be kept frozen between -60 C and -80 C, and Canada is planning to send it to the territories, remote Indigenous communities and for use at long-term care homes.

Health Canada’s review team is still waiting for final data on Moderna’s manufacturing process before making its decision but the company plans to start shipping the first doses within 48 hours of getting the green light.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process
Next story
Guns and swords seized after Nanaimo RCMP respond to car crash

Just Posted

Graeme Macaloney, whisky maker and owner of Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery, explains how the distilled spirits flow through the pot stills before being transferred into barrels to age. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich distillery’s whiskies ready for tasting after three years aging

Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery spirits officially considered ‘whisky’

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to one year in prison for a sexually assaulting a teen in 2017. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Greater Victoria man sentenced to one year in prison for sexually assaulting teen

Accused drove 16-year-old girl to deserted parking lot before assault

December 17, 2020 - Kitesurfers take advantage of brisk winds offshore from Dallas Drive near Clover Point on a December afternoon. Don Denton photograph
PHOTOS: Victoria kitesurfers take advantage of strong winds

Conditions prime to hit the ocean

A map displays the location of the multi-use sports box facility pn Phillips Road in Sooke. (District of Sooke graphic)
Site work set to begin on multi-use sports box in Sooke

$1.3-million facility to be built near SEAPARC

The Johnson Street Bridge audit will no longer go through, the Auditor General for Local Government announced Dec. 18. (Black Press Media file photo)
Audit cancelled for Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge project

Auditor general cites COVID-19, closing of office

Lilia Wiebe (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Wish to build Lilia, 3, as normal a life as possible includes dream playhouse

Eric, Kaitlyn and Lilia Wiebe, from Enderby, share their story for Grant A Wish Day

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(University of Oxford / John Cairns)
POLL: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

After months of uncertainty and ever-tightening restrictions, the end of the pandemic… Continue reading

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Comox Valley resident Mackai Sharp has created a project addressing bigotry and intolerance in the community. Photo montage submitted.
Vancouver Island teen releases ‘devastating’ exploration of local hatred

Comox Valley student creates project addressing intolerance and bigotry in our community

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Three Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating public health orders

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Most Read