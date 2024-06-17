Feds to stop open-net salmon farms; Allow five years to transition: report

Reports that the federal government will stop open-net salmon farming and give the industry five years to transition are not sitting well with the B.C. Salmon Fams Association

A report that the federal government will stop open-net salmon farming and give the industry five years to transition is not sitting well with the B.C. Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA).

The Globe and Mail published an article June 17 entitled, “Ottawa set to stop open-net salmon farms in B.C., giving the industry 5 years to transition”, claiming BC salmon farming licences will be renewed for five years with the expectation to move to land-based operations after the licencing period.

"The plan forward communicated in this article does not reflect a 'realistic, responsible and achievable' approach to a transition, as Minister Lebouthillier has publicly stated," the BCSFA says in a statement. "Neither is it supported by science, including that of the government's own scientists, who have repeatedly stated that salmon farming in BC poses no more than minimal risk to wild Pacific salmon."

These unsubstantiated claims of a move to land would significantly impact the sector, potentially resulting in the loss of more than 6,000 jobs, the BCSFA says. This potential decision will also have ripple effects on Atlantic Canada, as it will send a clear message that Canada is not a country in which to invest.

"We have not received any correspondence from the federal government about the licensing decision. Neither the BC Salmon Farmers Association nor the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance were contacted for this article," the BCSFA says.

The Globe and Mail says the federal government will make an announcement about open-net farms on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

“The idea that 70,000 tonnes of BC salmon can be produced on land in five years is unrealistic and ignores the current capabilities of modern salmon farming technology, as it has not been done successfully to scale anywhere in the world,” expressed Brian Kingzett, Executive Director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association. “This plan will lead to further increased food prices, heightened food insecurity across North America, and it will be a disaster for rural British Columbia and the First Nations striving to build a future with salmon farms in their traditional territories.”

The BC salmon farming sector, with the First Nation’s support, says it has repeatedly presented practical, realistic, and responsible plans to demonstrate its willingness to invest in technologies that will further reduce any potential risks to wild Pacific salmon.

While the federal government has not yet released a decision, one is expected to be released soon, as the remaining licences expire on June 30, 2024.

Farms contribute over $1.2 billion to BC’s economy annually, employ over 6,000 direct and indirect jobs, and are BC’s largest agricultural exports. Every farm operates in partnership or agreement with the First Nations in whose territories we operate.

The BCSFA is committed to working with all levels of government, the rights-holder First Nations in whose territories members operate, and various other stakeholders to continue on a responsible, realistic, and achievable path forward.

BC Salmon Farmers Association is calling on the Trudeau Government to stand up for BC jobs, stand up for meaningful economic reconciliation with First Nations who support salmon farms and stand up for rural coastal communities.