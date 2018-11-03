Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the prime minister must uphold privacy rights after the privacy commissioner said he’s investigating a Statistics Canada request for private banking data from 500,000 Canadians.

Federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says he is investigating Statistics Canada’s request for private banking information from thousands across the country.

Therrien said Wednesday that numerous people have complained to his office about the agency’s effort to gather detailed information on transactions held by Canadian financial institutions, from cash-machine withdrawals to credit-card paymentsto account balances.

The formal investigation will include an examination of the requests Statistics Canada has made to businesses in multiple industries for data they collect on their customers and business partners, he said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal government rejects emergency order to protect killer whales

Just Posted

Victoria’s $750,000 accessibility reserve fund makes improvement ‘not the side project’

Mayor Lisa Helps on an audit of accessible parking in the city

Victoria hosts 25-hour game marathon for charity

Nine gamers take on the Extra Life challenge to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network

Accordion blends with tango in multi-faceted festival

World Accordion and Tango Festival includes the first Trophée Mondiale competition held in Canada

‘Fugitives’ hiding out in latest Pocket Gallery exhibit at Royal BC Museum

Professors call odd objects ‘fujitives’ for being resistant to archival preservation techniques

Victoria celebrates Tree Appreciation Day in Beacon Hill Park

Free event with plantings, tours and activities

Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Federal government rejects emergency order to protect killer whales

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the government does not believe an emergency order would be helpful

New Trans Mountain pipeline review doomed to fail: Vancouver mayor-elect

Stewart, formerly the New Democrat MP for Burnaby South, was among a group of protesters who were arrested in March while blocking Trans Mountain’s main gate

Video of fireworks being thrown at homeless people sparks RCMP probe

A video captures cruel prank as exploding device tossed at two people huddled against a building

Trudeau exonerates hanged war chiefs of 1864 on B.C. Tsilhqot’in title lands

Prime minister rides horseback with Chief Joe Alphonse, TNG Chairman, to Xeni Gwet’in meeting place

Freshman phenom: Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks beat Avs 7-6 in OT

Boeser adds 2 goals as Vancouver wins a thriller

JGC Fluor gets go-ahead to start construction on LNG Canada

Notice to Proceed issued on Tuesday, October 30

Most Read