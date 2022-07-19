‘Feels pretty darn good’: Victoria resident wins $100,000 off scratch and win ticket

For a few minutes, all Robert Ackerman could do was stand in silence and look at a scratcher ticket.
That’s because the BCLC Set for Life Scratch and Win game had just won him $100,000.
“I got my glasses to make sure it was true,” he said in a release.
The Victoria resident then called his sister right away to share the news.
“She was cheering while I was still in shock,” he said.
Ackerman looks forward to moving into a new home and also plans to do a bit of travelling thanks to the winnings. He purchased the prized ticket from the Foul Bay Road Save-On-Foods.
“It feels pretty darn good,” he said.
