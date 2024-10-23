Feline fine: Surrey cat reunited with guardian 7 years later

Jomeo happy, safe in new Burnaby home just in time for Halloween

Black cat Jomeo has been reunited with his family after going missing in South Surrey seven years ago.

1 / 1 Black cat Jomeo has been reunited with his family after going missing in South Surrey seven years ago.

The cat came back. But it was not the very next day.

It was seven years later.

Jomeo, a handsome black cat, was about a year old when he disappeared from his home in South Surrey seven years ago, and although his humans were devastated and put up signs and searched for him everywhere, he didn't return.

Ben Driedger explained he and his ex-wife got Jomeo for their kids, along with a litter mate, and said he was a much-loved furry family member.

"They were much beloved by our family ... they had the best nature and were always good for snuggles and cuddles," he said.

"Everyone was heartbroken when he disappeared."

Driedger, who has since moved to the Brentwood neighbourhood, didn't realize his girlfriend as well as at least one other person were feeding a stray black cat in the Burnaby neighbourhood. One of them was a volunteer at the Regional Animal Protection Society, and she took the sleek black cat to the organization’s RAPS Animal Hospital to see if maybe he had a microchip, a RAPS release said.

Jomeo did. And the microchip indicated he was Ben’s cat.

"I'm a big fan of microchipping... get it done!" Driedger encouraged all pet guardians, adding RAPS currently has a 25 per cent off microchipping offer.

Driedger didn’t meet the stray cat his girlfriend was feeding outside her home, but she had even joked that maybe this was the cat Driedger had lost so long ago.

Being a cat, Jomeo took the whole reunion in stride, according to Ben.

"Well, he's a cat... he didn't wag his tail. I figure he's just maybe 'Where were you all these years?'"

Jomeo is settling in nicely in his new home, however, and the kids have all had a chance to give their pet snuggles.

"He's great,” says Ben. “It's like we never missed a day. He still has same loving nature as he used to.”

Jomeo’s not sharing the story of his last few years, but he didn’t appear to lack for food.

"We've all seen Homeward Bound," Driedger said. "I think he was on an adventure."

To celebrate the reunion – and to remind people to microchip their pets – the RAPS Animal Hospital is offering 25 per cent off microchipping with lifetime registration – especially because it's a dangerous time of year for all pets.

They’re also offering a $100 eGift card to cover the first examination for animals who come in for microchipping.

“Halloween is the most dangerous time of year for animals to become separated from their people,” said RAPS CEO Eyal Lichtmann.

“Animal get freaked out by fireworks and other spooky things and flee for what they think is safety. Microchipping is the best way to reunite speedily if you ever become separated.

Visit rapsbc.com for more information about the microchipping offer.