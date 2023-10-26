Fentanyl, cocaine and meth seized in Nanaimo drug bust

One man who was arrested expected to face drug charges

Close to two kilos of fentanyl and other hard drugs were seized by police in a drug bust in Nanaimo last week.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP executed a warrant at a residence in the city’s south end on Wednesday, Oct. 18, aided by the RCMP emergency response team.

Police were conducting an investigation into other offences when information was obtained pointing to “a local residence” that potentially contained a high quantity of drugs and processing and packaging materials, the press release said.

After obtaining a warrant, the residence was entered and “that search yielded over 1.6 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, along with at least one prohibited overcapacity pistol magazine,” the release noted, adding that a second warrant at another location turned up a large sum of cash.

Const. Simon Gallimore, of Nanaimo RCMP’s general investigations section, said many police officers participated in this investigation and put in long hours on the case.

“More investigative steps, including laboratory analysis of the seized substances are required prior to the file being submitted to the Crown for charge approval,” he said.

One man was arrested and faces drug charges, according to the press release.

READ ALSO: COVID isolation fed Island drug crisis, says health officer



karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com

Follow Karl on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news.