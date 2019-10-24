Graffiti obstructing a mural on the side of Fernwood Auto Service at the intersection of Fernwood Road and Walnut Street, Oct. 24. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Fernwood business owner fed up with graffiti vandals

Fernwood Auto Service owner will once again have to remove graffiti from decade-old mural

Fernwood Auto Service owner, Robb Warren, will have to repaint the wall on the outside of his business in Fernwood this weekend after vandals once again tagged the mural with graffiti. The mural was painted by Victoria High students about a decade ago. He says he has had to touch up the mural approximately 15 times since it was originally painted. He said someone is coming to deal with it this weekend.

“I’ve had letters from the City of Victoria before,” said Warren. “They have a policy, you have to get rid of the graffiti within 24 hours or they send someone to paint over it.” Warren is frustrated by the time and money it has taken away from his local business, and the fact no one has been caught.

Warren said he didn’t know what else to do to protect his property from vandals besides fencing off the wall and putting up razor wire, which he doesn’t want to do in case someone injures themselves trying to climb over the fence to tag the wall. He said he’s amazed no one has ever seen the people tagging his building.

READ ALSO: Fernwood’s painted poles no more

A representative from Victoria Police Department said on Thursday it appeared Warren had not reported this latest incident to the department. Victoria police has a person working out of Esquimalt who coordinates police responses to graffiti, but that’s just one of the person’s multiple duties.

The representative said even though it’s very hard for Victoria police to gather evidence and move forward with an investigation of this nature, people should report even if they think it’s trivial. Victoria Police holds a meeting every 28 days to go over problems like this. The representative said they base resource allocation on citizen reports, so it’s important for them to know if there is an increase in reported vandalism and graffiti incidents, or if a particular individual in a particular area is causing problems so they can dedicate resources appropriately.

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria bus shelters feature local art

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
UPDATED: Missing 84-year-old Saanich man with Alzheimer’s found in Esquimalt

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria jazz icon up for sale

Hermann’s Jazz Club is listed at $4.5 million

Victoria-based artist takes home prestigious art prize

Audie Murray won the Juror’s Choice prize at the Salt Spring National Art Prize

Power outages will hit as storm season arrives

Personal preparedness is key to dealing with loss of power, says B.C. Hydro

Victoria stock trader in custody for potential extradition over alleged fraud case

Colin Jeffrey Heatherington claims he played only small part in the US$200 million fraud

Pam Am Cross Country Championships launch school challenge for younger students

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 can compete in the Nations Cup

Get hired today at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Oct. 24 event offers interviews and jobs on the spot

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Virtual kidnapping attempt sparks renewed warning from Vancouver police

Man, 27, was most recent target but contacted police before sending money

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Vancouver Island’s diversified economy expected to slow but not stall

Senior economist delivers State of the Island report at summit in Nanaimo, says ‘don’t panic’

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Most Read