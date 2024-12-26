Ferries cancelled, and thousands without power on wet and wild Christmas Day

Winds gusts measuring 162km/h were recorded off the north coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday

UPDATE:

B.C. Ferries cancelled sailings the morning of Thursday, Dec. 26 between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, saying the next available sailing will be at 2 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 3 p.m. from Swartz Bay.

BC Hydro reports about 5,800 outages at about 9 a.m., the majority in Abbotsford.

Thousands of people in British Columbia are without power on Christmas Day as ongoing rainfall and strong winds collapse power lines, disrupt travel, and toss around holiday decorations.

The stormy weather is also taking a toll on BC Ferries as more sailings have been axed throughout the rest of the day.

BC Ferries rolled out a series of travel advisories Wednesday afternoon, saying all sailings between Tsawwassen ferry terminal in Vancouver and Swartz Bay in Victoria have been cancelled.

The ferry firm said all sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo have been scrapped due to a “severe weather forecast” while trips between Whaletown and Heriot Bay have been cancelled as well.

BC Hydro said nearly 5,000 customers were without power as of Wednesday afternoon.

Several wind and rainfall warnings also remain in place across the province’s North Coast, Central Coast, western sections of Metro Vancouver near the water and the eastern edge of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says the gusts are travelling up to 140 kilometres per hour in some coastal areas.

So far, the strongest wild gust over the province has been recorded on Sartine Island with wind gusts measuring up to 162km/h on Wednesday.

Strong winds will continue for many coastal regions tonight.

The weather agency says the weather system will bring up to 80 millimetres of rain to Metro Vancouver and Squamish on Wednesday afternoon while 100 millimetres of rain is in the forecast for North Shore, northern Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Environment Canada says the heavy rainfall will last through Boxing Day.

Drive BC says Highway 16 has now opened after collapsed power lines had shut down the highway in both directions, about one kilometre east of Tlell, an area on the east coast of Graham Island and part of Haida Gwaii, B.C.

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation says Stanley Park is closed today due to increased tree-related hazards caused by high winds mixed with heavy rains.

“Many trees remain vulnerable due to the hemlock looper outbreak. We appreciate your understanding and patience,” said the park board.