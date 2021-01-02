Ferries cancelled between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay due to adverse weather

11 a.m. sailing to Tsawwassen, 1 p.m. sailing to Swartz Bay cancelled

Adverse weather conditions have caused BC Ferries to cancel two trips between Victoria and Vancouver on Saturday (Jan. 2).

The 11 a.m. ferry from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and the 1 p.m. ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay have both been cancelled.

Customers who have reservations on the impacted sailings will be advised and will receive an automatic refund for their reservation fee.

BC Ferries apologized for the service interruption in an alert about the cancellations on the company website, adding that the decision to cancel sailings isn’t taken lightly “as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations.”

Environment Canada has issued public weather alerts for east and west Vancouver Island where rainfall amounts up to 50 mm are expected Saturday. No alerts have been issued for Greater Victoria, but the region is expecting 25 mm of rainfall throughout the day.

BC Ferries is continually updating the Travel Advisory tab, the Service Notices tab and the Current Conditions tab and the BC Ferries Twitter.

