Ferries cancelled, drivers urged to stay home as snow piles up in Greater Victoria

Colwood amassed more than 15 cm of snow overnight to Tuesday (Dec. 20). (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

The grand message for Greater Victoria Tuesday morning is stay home with most transportation options limited due to heavy snowfall overnight.

As of 6 a.m., BC Transit suspended all service in Greater Victoria and several agencies recommend staying home as heavy snowfall continues with amounts in the region tallying up to 20 cm overnight.

All morning ferries between Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Gulf Islands are delayed or cancelled due to weather and staffing shortages.

Current conditions across South #VanIsle.

Limited visibility, heavy snowfall, roads are snow covered. 25+cm of new snow overnight. Alll of our #Snowfighters are out battling this storm. Non-essential travel should be avoided.@DriveBC @TranBCVanIsle #yyjtraffic#BCSnow #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/d49k0k6WTA — Emcon Services Inc. – South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) December 20, 2022

Emcon Services, which maintains the Malahat, is asking drivers to avoid travel if possible with an advisory in effect for Highway 1 from Langford to Mill Bay.

Victoria International Airport warns travellers to expect delays and cancellations due to the winter conditions. It advises passengers to check with their airline and allow for extra time to get to the airport. The Vancouver International Airport said just after 1:30 a.m. that it was temorarily suspending incoming flights.

Passengers should check with their airline for flight information and allow extra time to get to the airport in North Saanich.

Elementary and high school students are off the hook this snowfall as students are already out for the winter break. However, the conditions are impacting local postsecondary schools.

The University of Victoria cancelled in-person exams set for the morning and said an updated schedule for the finals would be posted later on Tuesday, while online exams were proceeding as planned. UVic said an update on the status of campus and afternoon exams would be posted at 10 a.m. Camosun College and Royal Roads University have closed their campuses for the day.

