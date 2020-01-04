Sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen filling up Saturday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Ferries filling up Saturday after evening of stormy weather in Victoria

11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen was 100 per cent full

After an evening of ferry cancellations due to stormy weather on Friday, sailings are filling up on Saturday in Victoria.

The 11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen left at 100 per cent full and the 1 p.m. sailing is 75 per cent full as of 11:15 a.m.

The 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. sailings to Tsawwassen are also close to 50 per cent full.

Coming to the Island, the 1 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is nearly 70 per cent full and the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. sailings are about half full.

On Friday, several BC Ferries vessels were kept at the docks due to rough seas. Sailings from Duke Point, Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen, Departure Bay, Horseshoe Bay and more were cancelled throughout the day. Certain routes experienced a modified schedule on Friday as well, according to a service notice.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: More B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled as windy weather persists

