Ferries filling up Saturday after evening of stormy weather in Victoria

11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen was 100 per cent full

After an evening of ferry cancellations due to stormy weather on Friday, sailings are filling up on Saturday in Victoria.

The 11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen left at 100 per cent full and the 1 p.m. sailing is 75 per cent full as of 11:15 a.m.

#CurrentConditions as of 10:35 am #SwartzBay – #Tsawwassen now ticketing for the 1pm sailing – 66% full. Check more conditions here: https://t.co/uhgYEcSfqZ ^ta — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 4, 2020

The 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. sailings to Tsawwassen are also close to 50 per cent full.

Coming to the Island, the 1 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is nearly 70 per cent full and the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. sailings are about half full.

On Friday, several BC Ferries vessels were kept at the docks due to rough seas. Sailings from Duke Point, Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen, Departure Bay, Horseshoe Bay and more were cancelled throughout the day. Certain routes experienced a modified schedule on Friday as well, according to a service notice.

