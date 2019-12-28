BC Ferries added 171 sailings over the holidays. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Ferries filling up weekend after Christmas

Saturday morning sailings full, with afternoon ones filling up

Ferries between Vancouver Island and the mainland are filling up as passengers travel on the weekend after Christmas.

The 11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is nearly 100 per cent full with the noon and 1 p.m. sailings about 70 per cent full.

Headed to Victoria, the 11 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is 80 per cent full and the noon and 1 p.m. sailings are over 50 per cent full.

The 10:15 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point in Nanaimo was cancelled and the 12:45 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full. The next sailing, at 3:15 p.m., is 84 per cent full.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays

From Duke Point to Tsawwassen, the 10:15 a.m. sailing left at 100 per cent full. The 12:45 p.m. sailing cancelled. The 3:15 p.m. sailing is 62 per cent full and the 5:45 p.m. sailing is 75 per cent full.

BC Ferries said it has cancelled the 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings on the Queen of Alberni due to a mechanical difficulty with the ship’s main engine fuel pump. Customers with reservations will be advised of the cancellation and accommodated on a later sailing where possible. Reservations that are cancelled will have fees fully refunded.

Customers will be loaded on a standby basis in their order of arrival at the terminal after customers with reservations for the scheduled sailing.

From Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay, the 9:40 a.m. sailing was 100 per cent full. The 10:40 a.m. sailing is 20 per cent full and the 1 p.m. is just over 50 per cent full.

BC Ferries added 171 sailings to its regular schedule over the holidays.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Just Posted

‘Red sky at night, sailor’s delight’ a good rule of thumb, says Environment Canada meteorologist

Old adage can indicate weather to come

James Bay runner logs every street in Victoria, Oak Bay

James Wanless has run all 509 streets in Victoria and 216 streets in Oak Bay

Year In Review: Top Issues in Victoria, Esquimalt in 2019

Housing, transportation, policing and more were top contenders for this year

Land use, transportation and health care loom large in 2020 on Saanich Peninsula

Region has among the longest wait times for walk-in clinics

B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Susan Service claims UVic failed to give as many as 134 members an annual salary increases they were due

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

B.C. man scores touchdowns in the fashion world

Former footballer Tyson Gibson chases down a stylish career

Lee Mendelson, producer of ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ dies on Christmas day

Mendelson wrote the lyrics to the show’s signature song, ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Deceased pilot was longtime member of Island flying community

Transportation Safety Board had to move wreckage from remote location

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

Three-sailing waits in Nanaimo, two-sailing waits in Victoria, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver

Most Read