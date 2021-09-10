Last year BC Ferries lost $2.2 million operating the Quadra Island ferry. The previous fiscal year they lost $3.5 million. File photo/Campbell River MirroR

Ferry between Campbell River and Quadra Island cancelled until further notice

Complimentary water taxi service will be provided for foot passengers until service is resumed

Travellers hoping to take their vehicles between Campbell River and Quadra Island this afternoon will have to wait.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Friday, BC Ferries has called sailings of it’s MV Powell River Queen craft until further notice.

The ship is experiencing a problem with its watertight doors.

READ MORE: Delays plague ferry route between Quadra and Cortes Islands

READ MORE: New Quadra Island ferry arrives in Victoria

Complimentary water taxi service will be provided for foot passengers until service can be safely resumed.

BC Ferries representative, Deborah Marshall, said the company doesn’t often have issues with its watertight doors, and noted its team is actively working to fix the issues.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, travellers can also follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit its current conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call the toll free line at 1-888-223-3779.


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc ferryCampbell RiverQuadra IslandTransportation

Previous story
VIDEO: Langford announces new $44-million dollar tech investment
Next story
Sexual harassment allegations prompt investigation into Victoria driving instructor

Just Posted

Wallace Driving School owner Steve Wallace is being investigated for numerous allegations of sexual harassment against his students. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Sexual harassment allegations prompt investigation into Victoria driving instructor

Victoria resident and accessibility consultant Steve Bertrand accesses the rocky beach off Dallas Road. (Photo courtesy of City of Victoria)
New accessible amenities unveiled along Victoria’s Dallas Road waterfront

Victoria Police says both officers were sent to hospital after the apprehension (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police officers assaulted by man while using pepper spray, taser to apprehend him

Langford Mayor Stew Young announces that tech company Plexxis Software is relocating to B.C. and building a $44-million headquarters in the city. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)
VIDEO: Langford announces new $44-million dollar tech investment