Ferry between Campbell River and Quadra Island cancelled until further notice

Travellers hoping to take their vehicles between Campbell River and Quadra Island this afternoon will have to wait.
As of 1:30 p.m. on Friday, BC Ferries has called sailings of it’s MV Powell River Queen craft until further notice.
The ship is experiencing a problem with its watertight doors.
Complimentary water taxi service will be provided for foot passengers until service can be safely resumed.
BC Ferries representative, Deborah Marshall, said the company doesn’t often have issues with its watertight doors, and noted its team is actively working to fix the issues.
For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, travellers can also follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit its current conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call the toll free line at 1-888-223-3779.
