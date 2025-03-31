Ferry breaks down outside Nanaimo's Departure Bay

Queen of Oak Bay experiencing mechanical difficulty with steering system

At least two sailings have been cancelled after a ferry broke down outside Nanaimo's Departure Bay this morning.

BC Ferries issued a service notice Monday, March 31, advising of cancellations "due to a mechanical difficulty with a vessel's steering system."

The Queen of Oak Bay's scheduled 8:25 a.m. ferry from Departure Bay was cancelled, and the vessel's scheduled 10:40 am. sailing from Horseshoe Bay has also been cancelled. According to the service notice, a 1 p.m. sailing from Departure Bay and a 3:45 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay are at risk of of cancellation.

For more information, visit http://bcferries.com.