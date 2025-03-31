 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Ferry breaks down outside Nanaimo's Departure Bay

Queen of Oak Bay experiencing mechanical difficulty with steering system
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
bcferries-departure-bay-terminal-1-queen-of-oak-bay_5890
The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay at Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

At least two sailings have been cancelled after a ferry broke down outside Nanaimo's Departure Bay this morning.

BC Ferries issued a service notice Monday, March 31, advising of cancellations "due to a mechanical difficulty with a vessel's steering system."

The Queen of Oak Bay's scheduled 8:25 a.m. ferry from Departure Bay was cancelled, and the vessel's scheduled 10:40 am. sailing from Horseshoe Bay has also been cancelled. According to the service notice, a 1 p.m. sailing from Departure Bay and a 3:45 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay are at risk of of cancellation.

For more information, visit http://bcferries.com.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

West Fraser adapts to forest industry uncertainty in B.C.'s Cariboo
West Fraser adapts to forest industry uncertainty in B.C.'s Cariboo
Pellet gun fired, bear spray launched in series of Island youth altercations
Pellet gun fired, bear spray launched in series of Island youth altercations
'Invasion of privacy': Youths more distrustful of AI data systems, B.C. study finds
'Invasion of privacy': Youths more distrustful of AI data systems, B.C. study finds