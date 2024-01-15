Ferry sailings to and from Nanaimo cancelled after vessel breaks down

Duke Point-Tsawwassen vessel having mechanical problems with propulsion system

A ferry breakdown has caused the cancellation of two round trips between the mainland and the Island, and more cancellations are possible.

BC Ferries, in a service notice Monday, Jan. 15, advised of “a mechanical difficulty with the propulsion system” on the Coastal Celebration vessel servicing the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route.

The scheduled 5:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. sailings from Duke Point have been cancelled, as have the 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen.

The ferry corporation advised that the 3:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. sailings from Duke Point and the 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen are at risk of cancellation.

BC Ferries says it will be contacting travellers with reservations to try to accommodate them on alternate sailings.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” stated the service notice.

READ ALSO: Ferry pulled from Nanaimo route now off the roster until spring

READ ALSO: Coastal Renaissance won’t be sailing over the holidays