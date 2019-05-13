The Spirit of British Columbia, which was damaged while trying to dock during heavy winds April 27, is expected to be out of commission until May 15. (Photo courtesy Charlotte Prong Parkhill)

Ferry travellers face cancellations three weeks after vessel damaged in windstorm

The Spirit of B.C. was damaged in the April 27 windstorm

The Spirit of British Columbia Ferry is still out of service due to damage sustained in a windstorm on Saturday, April 27 resulting in a few cancellations for Monday morning travellers.

The 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. sailing departing from Swartz Bay is cancelled, with additional services added at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

RELATED: More sailings cancelled with Spirit of B.C. ferry out of service until May 15

The 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. sailing departing from Tsawwassen is cancelled, with additional services added at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday the 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 68 per cent full.

RELATED: Spirit of B.C. ferry out of commission for 10 more days

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 8 a.m. is 43 per cent full.

Duke Point to Tsawwassen’s 7:45 a.m. sailing is 35 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. is 56 per cent full.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s 8:25 a.m. sailing is 37 per cent full and the 10:40 sailing is 43 per cent full.


Most Read