Ferry travellers face cancellations three weeks after vessel damaged in windstorm

The Spirit of British Columbia Ferry is still out of service due to damage sustained in a windstorm on Saturday, April 27 resulting in a few cancellations for Monday morning travellers.
The 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. sailing departing from Swartz Bay is cancelled, with additional services added at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. sailing departing from Tsawwassen is cancelled, with additional services added at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
As of 6:30 a.m. Monday the 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 68 per cent full.
The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 8 a.m. is 43 per cent full.
Duke Point to Tsawwassen’s 7:45 a.m. sailing is 35 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. is 56 per cent full.
Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s 8:25 a.m. sailing is 37 per cent full and the 10:40 sailing is 43 per cent full.
