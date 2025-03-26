 Skip to content
Ferry travellers will be able to sail from Tsawwassen to either Nanaimo terminal

B.C. Ferries announces once-a-day sailings to Departure Bay from June 19-Sept. 1
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
ferries-ferry-queen-of-alberni-1img_5359
BC Ferries is adding a one-way sailing once a day this summer between Tsawwassen and Departure Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)

Travellers will be able to go from Tsawwassen to either of Nanaimo's major ferry terminals starting at the end of spring.

BC Ferries announced this week that on June 19, it will introduce a one-way sailing once per day, at 4:30 p.m., from Tsawwassen to Departure Bay.

The Queen of Alberni will cover the route with a sailing time of two hours. The service will run daily through Sept. 1.

“This new direct sailing to Departure Bay gives our customers more choice and convenience when travelling to central Nanaimo this summer and will help ease congestion for passengers at other busy terminals,” said Melanie Lucia, vice-president of customer experience at BC Ferries, in a press release. “It also allows us to dock the vessel overnight at Departure Bay, maximizing our fleet utilization and improving operational efficiency.”

The ferry corporation advised that with two arrival terminals in Nanaimo now available for travellers from Tsawwassen, it's increasingly important for customers to carefully confirm their arrival terminal when booking sailings.

For more information or to reserve a spot on a sailing, visit www.bcferries.com.

