The Spirit of British Columbia. (File)

Ferry turns back after passenger takes a fall

Spirit of B.C. still in Swartz Bay, says BC Ferries

UPDATED: Thurs. July 24, 10:10 a.m.

A ferry bound for Vancouver returned to dock Tuesday morning after a passenger took a fall.

According to Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs at BC Ferries, the Spirit of British Columbia returned to Swartz Bay shortly after departing because an elderly woman fell. She said the delay was unfortunate, but that “most people understand when there’s a medical emergency that crews obviously need to take action.”

The ship set sail again at 9:50 and will be 50 minutes behind schedule.


