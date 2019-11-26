A Seinfeld-inspired, secular December gathering is happening at the Victoria Event Centre on Dec. 23. (Screenshot/Victoriaeventscentre.ca)

Festivus (for the rest of us) comes to Victoria Event Centre

Anyone who is tired of holiday traditions can come to this Seinfeld-inspired event

While many people may be out Christmas shopping, putting final touches on of tinsel on the tree or baking seasonal deserts to prepare for the big day, others may be begrudgingly passing through the incessant backdrop of Christmas music and the smell of peppermint and pine in the air.

Fear not, there is something for everyone: Festivus (for the rest of us!) is coming to the Victoria Events Centre (VEC) on Dec. 23.

The Seinfeld-inspired event is perfect for anyone who doesn’t celebrate Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa or anything at all.

ALSO READ: Christmas events set to begin across Greater Victoria

It is, as the VEC describes it, “the perfect secular all-inclusive December gathering.”

Instead of an illuminated tree there will be nothing but the traditional Festivus pole. Instead of mirth and celebration, there will be the much anticipated Airing of Grievances, so you can tell your family and friends just how much they’ve disappointed you this year.

ALSO READ: Massive holiday light village coming to downtown Victoria

This will be followed up by the Feats of Strength competition, which this year will be a sumo wrestling match with the aid of inflatable sumo suits.

There may also be an Elaine Bennes dance-off incorporated into the event.

The event runs on Dec. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 1415 Broad St.

For more information visit victoriaeventscentre.ca/event/festivus.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP
Next story
A look at the vast differences between severe crime crime rates in Oak Bay and Thompson, MB

Just Posted

Festivus (for the rest of us) comes to Victoria Event Centre

Anyone who is tired of holiday traditions can come to this Seinfeld-inspired event

A look at the vast differences between severe crime crime rates in Oak Bay and Thompson, MB

Reasons include demograpics and socio-economics

Final public hearing for controversial Langford land parcel ends without promises made

Praise for greenspace efforts, criticism of city council’s parkland reserve funds

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before 11-year-old girl struck in Saanich crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

More than 500 free youth transit passes picked up at Victoria’s City Hall so far

City Hall stays open late Thursday for parents, students to pick up passes

VIDEO: Man who invented World Wide Web has plan to take it back

Sir Tim Berners-Lee releases a bill of rights to combat online misinformation

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

Store manager in Nanaimo suffers head injury in assault by alleged shoplifter

Police looking for suspect who they say struck store manager with bag of bottles

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Dr. Brian Day believes patients have a right to pay for services if public wait times are too long

Most Read