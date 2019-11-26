Festivus (for the rest of us) comes to Victoria Event Centre

Anyone who is tired of holiday traditions can come to this Seinfeld-inspired event

While many people may be out Christmas shopping, putting final touches on of tinsel on the tree or baking seasonal deserts to prepare for the big day, others may be begrudgingly passing through the incessant backdrop of Christmas music and the smell of peppermint and pine in the air.

Fear not, there is something for everyone: Festivus (for the rest of us!) is coming to the Victoria Events Centre (VEC) on Dec. 23.

The Seinfeld-inspired event is perfect for anyone who doesn’t celebrate Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa or anything at all.

It is, as the VEC describes it, “the perfect secular all-inclusive December gathering.”

Instead of an illuminated tree there will be nothing but the traditional Festivus pole. Instead of mirth and celebration, there will be the much anticipated Airing of Grievances, so you can tell your family and friends just how much they’ve disappointed you this year.

This will be followed up by the Feats of Strength competition, which this year will be a sumo wrestling match with the aid of inflatable sumo suits.

There may also be an Elaine Bennes dance-off incorporated into the event.

The event runs on Dec. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 1415 Broad St.

For more information visit victoriaeventscentre.ca/event/festivus.

