Fewer Greater Victoria residents receiving EI benefits

The number of Greater Victoria residents who receive regular employment insurance (EI) benefits dropped in June compared to the same period last year, according to new figures from the Statistics Canada.

According to new figures, 1,980 individuals living in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) received regular benefits in June 2019 — 1.5 per cent less than during the same period a year ago. This drop was less than the provincial rate, which dropped 2.2 per cent.

Nationally, the number of beneficiaries dropped 4.6 per cent and the figures point towards an economic recovery in Alberta, where new claims year-to-date dropped 10.9 per cent. New claims in Alberta also dropped 12.2 per cent. British Columbia, meanwhile, recorded an increase of 3.5 per cent in new claims.

Victoria’s regional unemployment rate was 4.6 per cent in July 2019.

