(Black Press File)

Fewer Greater Victoria residents receiving EI benefits

Almost 2,000 individuals living in Greater Victoria received regular benefits in June 2019

The number of Greater Victoria residents who receive regular employment insurance (EI) benefits dropped in June compared to the same period last year, according to new figures from the Statistics Canada.

According to new figures, 1,980 individuals living in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) received regular benefits in June 2019 — 1.5 per cent less than during the same period a year ago. This drop was less than the provincial rate, which dropped 2.2 per cent.

RELATED: Statistics Canada warns of ‘deteriorating market conditions’ in Greater Victoria

Nationally, the number of beneficiaries dropped 4.6 per cent and the figures point towards an economic recovery in Alberta, where new claims year-to-date dropped 10.9 per cent. New claims in Alberta also dropped 12.2 per cent. British Columbia, meanwhile, recorded an increase of 3.5 per cent in new claims.

Victoria’s regional unemployment rate was 4.6 per cent in July 2019.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Greater Victoria sees a drop in tourism numbers

Just Posted

Greater Victoria sees a drop in tourism numbers

New study shows local hotel occupancy rate dropped six per cent in June 2019

Search for missing Saanich Peninsula pair ends in tragedy

Vehicle found with two deceased occupants inside

Haber nets strong comeback in Pacific FC home game win

Vancouver Island team takes 2-0 win over Valour FC

Improvements to Sinclair Road coming

Development comes after Cadboro Bay Residents Association (CBRA) raised concerns

Saanich councillor open to more commercial operations in local parks

Coun. Ned Taylor had raised the issue during his election campaign

VIDEO: Here’s the news you missed this weekend

Some of the top weekend headlines from your community and beyond

VIDEO: Ride to Conquer Cancer rolls into Hope

Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser

Island murder victim’s mom expresses outrage over mental fitness decision of the accused

Smith vows to keep fighting until justice served for Descoteau

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Vancouver Island man dead after reported hit-and-run incident

Oceanside RCMP seek public’s help gathering information

Most Read