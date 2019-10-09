Jenna Berard takes control for the Cowichan T-Birds during a Bridgman Cup match against Gleneagle in 2017. (File contributed/ Heather Goodman)

Field hockey finals set for Thanksgiving long weekend

Bridgman Cup takes place at the University of Victoria from Oct. 11-13

Thanksgiving weekend isn’t just all about turkey and pumpkin pie – some people are hitting the fields and fighting for the field hockey championships.

From Friday Oct. 11 to Sunday Oct. 13 is the Bridgman Cup field hockey tournament. The prestigious event will see almost 300 athletes from 16 provincial teams compete in 44 games battle for a silver cup and specially-designed silver pins donated by the Bridgman family.

ALSO READ: Field hockey captain Scott Tupper named Canada’s Pan Am flag-bearer

The Bridgman Cup is one of the oldest field hockey tournaments in North America; it started in 1937, with a hiatus between 1975 and 1991; this year will be the 27th game since it was re-instated in 1992.

Local teams in the competition include Oak Bay High School, Mount Douglas Secondary, Lambrick Park Secondary, Claremont Secondary, St. Michael’s University School, Glenlyon Norfolk School, and Cowichan Secondary School.

The games will take place throughout the three days at the University of Victoria beginning at Friday at 10 a.m. with the final beginning Sunday at 2 p.m., followed by a celebratory tea for the finalists.

