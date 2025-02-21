Field surveys on expedited North Island wind project to start this year

Capstone says it is awaiting clarification on regulatory process from province

Environmental work on the Brewster Wind Project planned for northwest of Campbell River is set to begin this year, according to a letter to the Strathcona Regional District from the Toronto-based power producer that proposed the project.

The environmental planning work will involve conducting field surveys for the project, although the company is awaiting more clarity on the regulatory process from the provincial government, reads the letter from Chris Boulton, Capstone Infrastructure's associate project manager.

"British Columbia has strict environmental protections and we expect that the project will go through a thorough provincial permitting process," Boulton writes in the letter dated Jan. 31. "In the meantime, we remain committed to consulting with local communities and designing the project in a way that minimizes or avoids any significant adverse effects."

Capstone is partnering with the Wei Wai Kum First Nation, which has signed 30-year Electricity Purchase Agreement with BC Hydro. The project is expected to produce roughly 510,000 megawatts of clean, renewable electricity every year, which is more than double the initial proposal. This amount of energy will be sufficient to power over 56,000 average homes.

According to a website about the wind project, up to 275 workers are expected to be required during peak construction, with the project involving a capital investment of more than $600 million.