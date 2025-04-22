'Fierce advocate' for B.C. nurses was union boss during COVID-19 era

Tributes for Surrey resident Aman Grewal, who worked at Surrey Memorial Hospital for 37 years

Surrey resident Aman Grewal, pictured at a May 2023 rally in Vancouver, was president of BC Nurses Union from 2021 to 2023.

Surrey resident Aman Grewal, former president of the BC Nurses Union, died April 15 after suffering a heart attack while preparing to board a plane, according to a family member. She was 58.

"It was the first sign of a heart problem for her," Grewal's brother-in-law, John Kageorge, told the Now-Leader.

A nurse for 37 years at Surrey Memorial Hospital (SMH), Grewal got involved with her union during a strike in 1989, becoming BCNU president during the COVID-19 pandemic for a two-year term, 2021 to 2023.

Grewal is remembered as a woman who "embodied strength, compassion and unwavering dedication to others," an obituary notes.

"Aman’s presence brought people together. In times of crisis, she was often the first at the bedside, offering her strength and comfort. In times of joy, she lit up the room with laughter, warmth and the inclusive spirit that defined her."

At SMH, Grewal discovered her calling in pediatrics and pediatric emergency care.

Later becoming the first Indo-Canadian elected president of BCNU, Grewal is noted as "a driving force behind major advocacy efforts, including British Columbia’s implementation of Canada’s first standard for nurse-to-patient ratios, a testament to her lifelong pursuit of justice and dignity for both patients and nurses."

B.C. Premier David Eby is among those paying tribute to Grewal, calling her a “fierce advocate” for health care workers on the X social media platform.

Services for Aman Grewal will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at Riverside Funeral Home in Delta, for family and friends, followed by a sahaj paath bhog (reading of Sikh scriptures), 4 p.m. at the Ross Street temple in Vancouver.

On Sunday (April 27) at 1 p.m., a Celebration of Life, open to Grewal's health-care colleagues and community, is planned at the UBC Lecture Theatre in Surrey Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Surrey Hospitals Foundation, "in honour of Aman's lifelong commitment to care."