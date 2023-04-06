Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Fierce storm system leaves more than a million without power in Quebec and Ontario

Montreal authorities reported numerous calls for downed trees

A fierce storm system that brought thunder, lightning, snow and freezing rain to parts of Quebec and Ontario has left more than one million hydro customers still in the dark.

Québec City and Saguenay remain under a freezing rain warning, and Hydro-Québec said as of 7:30 a.m., power outages affected 1.1 million homes and businesses.

Montreal authorities reported numerous calls for downed trees, while Transport Quebec said weather conditions forced it to close the Victoria Bridge, which connects Montreal with its southern suburbs.

Via Rail issued a travel advisory, saying power outages and track obstructions caused service delays and cancellations in the Montreal-Toronto Corridor.

In Ontario, Hydro One reported about 110,000 of its customers were without power.

Hydro Ottawa issued a statement late Wednesday saying crews paused restoration efforts overnight due to poor visibility and falling trees and branches on overhead wires resulting in unsafe working conditions. It noted as of 10:30 p.m., more than 60,000 customers were still without power.

READ MORE: ‘Tenaciousness of winter:’ Weather Network forecasts a delayed spring

Severe weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Search suspended for man linked to dead migrants, police say efforts exhausted
Next story
Eight sheltered but more spaces needed as Vancouver seeks rooms for displaced campers

Just Posted

Brett Emmons, the Glorious Sons lead singer, performs at Laketown Shakedown on July 2, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘A huge opportunity’: Sooke band Shale thrilled to play Laketown Shakedown

A driver hopped up onto a bike lane barrier on Tillicum Road on April 6. (Photo by Vernon Lord)
‘Poorly planned’: Saanich man says bike lane helped cause crash – cyclists loudly disagree

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming announces $9 million in funding to install shore power infrastructure at Ogden Point on Wednesday (April 5). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
B.C. providing $9M so cruise ships in Victoria can connect to shore power and cut emissions

Members of Victoria’s Chinese diaspora community lay flowers and light incense in celebration of Qingming at the Chinese Cemetery at Harling Point in Oak Bay April 5. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
‘They paved the way for us’: Victoria’s Chinese community honours others at cemetery

Pop-up banner image